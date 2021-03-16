WINNIPEG -- Manitoba enforcement officers handed out two tickets for $5,150 last week for defying federal quarantine rules.

In the province’s latest enforcement update, Manitoba said it’s seen a recent decline in the number of people ticketed for breaking public health restrictions. However, between March 8 and 14, enforcement officers still gave out 22 tickets.

This includes 16 tickets for $1,296 to people for various offences -- eight of which were in connection to gatherings. Officers also handed out four tickets for $298 for people not wearing a mask in indoor public places, and two tickets for $5,150 to people defying the Federal Quarantine Act.

This comes to a total of $32,228 in fines for this week, and more than $1.4 million in fines since Manitoba began its enforcement efforts.

In the last few weeks, the province has seen a notable reduction in the number of warnings it has given out, going from 130 warnings a month ago to 44 warnings this past week.

Since April 2020, enforcement officers have given out a total of 1,050 tickets and 3,435 warnings to Manitobans.