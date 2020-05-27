WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced that for a fifth straight day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, noting the total number of cases remains at 292.

There are 14 active cases and 271 people are considered recovered.

On Tuesday, 1,145 tests were performed, bringing the total to 40,466 since early February.

This is a developing story. More details to come.