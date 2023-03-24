Manitoba has seen a large reduction in surgeries over last few years: report

Surgery

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate

Hershey Co. is looking to reduce 'trace' amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island