Manitoba Health asks medical professionals, hospitals to report vaping-related illnesses
Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living (MHSAL) is preparing to ask specialists and hospitals to start reporting vaping-related illnesses. (file image)
Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:03AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:06AM CST
Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living (MHSAL) is preparing to ask specialists and hospitals to start reporting vaping-related illnesses.
The Ontario government is already doing this and has confirmed a case in that province.
A spokesperson for MHSAL says to date there’s been no evidence of similar pulmonary illness clusters occurring in Manitoba.
The spokesperson says MHSAL has received a number of public inquiries and complaints on youth accessing vaping products.
When these are related to non-compliance with the Smoking and Vapour Products Control Act, MHSAL’s enforcement officers follow up and conduct a compliance check and/or speak with the retailer.
MHSAL is not considering further vaping regulations in Manitoba, but the department is monitoring the situation.
(with files from Michelle Gerwing)