

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living (MHSAL) is preparing to ask specialists and hospitals to start reporting vaping-related illnesses.

The Ontario government is already doing this and has confirmed a case in that province.

A spokesperson for MHSAL says to date there’s been no evidence of similar pulmonary illness clusters occurring in Manitoba.

The spokesperson says MHSAL has received a number of public inquiries and complaints on youth accessing vaping products.

When these are related to non-compliance with the Smoking and Vapour Products Control Act, MHSAL’s enforcement officers follow up and conduct a compliance check and/or speak with the retailer.

MHSAL is not considering further vaping regulations in Manitoba, but the department is monitoring the situation.

(with files from Michelle Gerwing)