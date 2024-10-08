Manitoba health-care strike averted, tentative agreement reached
Manitoba health-care support workers did not hit the picket line on Tuesday morning.
In a social media post, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced that a tentative agreement was reached with hours to spare, and the strike has been postponed pending the results of the ratification vote.
The union notes the agreement would see “significant” improvements to wages and working conditions.
CUPE said that it will be arranging info sessions for members in the days leading up to the vote, adding that both CUPE and the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) recommend acceptance of the agreement.
MGEU president Kyle Ross said they worked hard to reach the agreement.
“We put in the effort and so did the employers and CUPE and we managed to find a tentative agreement that we believe our members will be really happy when they see it,” he said.
Ross added that the deal is a good first step in rebuilding the province’s health care.
“It’s not going to happen overnight and we’re well aware of that,” he said.
“This is a really good first step to improve recruitment and retention.”
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that CUPE and MGEU issued a strike notice among health-care support workers for Oct. 8 at 6 a.m. If the strike had moved ahead, as many as 25,000 workers would have gone on strike.
CUPE notes that all health-care support workers should show up for the work shifts they’ve been assigned by their employer for Tuesday.
When asked about the strike, Premier Wab Kinew said health-care is the province’s top priority.
“We’re keeping our word to the workers,” he said.
“We said we’re going to give you a good deal that we’re going to staff up the health-care system and that we’re going to work on mileage, and we’re delivering on those things.”
- With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.
