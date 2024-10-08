Manitoba health-care worker strike postponed; tentative agreement reached

Manitoba health-care support workers will not be hitting the picket line on Tuesday morning.

In a social media post, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced that a tentative agreement was reached, and the strike has been postponed pending the results of the ratification vote.

The union notes the agreement would see “significant” improvements to wages and working conditions.

CUPE said that it will be arranging info sessions for members in the days leading up to the vote, adding that both CUPE and the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) recommend acceptance of the agreement.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that CUPE and MGEU issued a strike notice among health-care support workers for Oct. 8. If the strike had moved ahead, as many as 25,000 workers would have gone on strike.

CUPE notes that all health-care support workers should show up the work shifts they’ve been assigned by their employer for Tuesday.