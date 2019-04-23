

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s health minister, Cameron Friesen, is expected to make an announcement related to a simplified organ and tissue donor registration process.

The province saw a record number of 22 people who became deceased organ donors last year.

READ MORE: Manitoba sees highest number of deceased organ donors in 2018

That’s due, in part, to a mandatory referral policy connecting hospitals with Transplant Manitoba.

The policy was introduced in 2014 and led to a steady rise in potential donors.

The province is also taking a wait-and-see approach after Nova Scotia implemented presumed consent when it comes to organ donation.