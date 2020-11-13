WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s health minister is set to make an announcement on Friday regarding a personal care home investigation.

Cameron Friesen is speaking at a news conference at 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Sunday, Friesen said the province would be sending an independent expert to look into COVID-19 outbreaks at Parkview Place Long Term Care Home and Maples Long Term Care Home.

The minister said the expert would assess the conditions at the care homes in the lead up to their outbreaks, and then come back to the province with advice on preventing these situations.

Last week, paramedics treated a number of residents at Maples care home, where during the span of 48 hours, eight residents died.

On Friday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced it would be reviewing care during the COVID-19 pandemic at Maples care home.

