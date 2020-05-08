WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s health minister is set to make an announcement on Friday regarding COVID-19 measures in the province.

Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Thursday, Premier Brian Pallister said Friesen will be making an announcement on the province’s prescription limits.

Back in March, when Manitoba put the state of emergency into effect, prescription refills were limited to a one-month supply due to supply chain concerns.

Pallister said that some of these concerns have been addressed and the minister will have more details.

Some Manitobans have also said since the refill limits have come into place, they’ve been impacted financially by dispensing fees, which can be as high as $30.

The premier said the province is working on a plan to waive these fees.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre.