WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials say previous cases of COVID-19 that were announced last week and on the weekend were related to travel and household contacts.

As of Monday, no new cases were identified in Manitoba, leaving the number of active cases in the province at five. There have been 292 recoveries.

In total, there have been 304 lab-confirmed and probable positive COVID-19 cases since March.

There are currently no hospitalizations due to the virus and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at seven.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said a previous case of COVID-19 that was announced on Friday is a woman in her 30s who contracted the virus after travelling from Ontario. He said she was self-isolating at the time, and is in the Winnipeg region.

On Saturday, two men in their 30s were announced to have COVID-19, while another case, a man in his 20s, was announced on Sunday. Roussin said all three cases were household contacts of a previous case, and were in the Winnipeg region.

"As we reopen, it is likely that we will see and continue to see new cases identified," said Roussin. "We will continue to identify them early and perform contact tracing and isolation to limit the chances of ongoing community-based transmission."

Roussin said with Manitoba preparing for the third phase of reopening, it is important for people to continue to follow the physical distancing measures and health orders.

"We want to loosen things up, but we are doing so in a safe manner," he said. "If people are following the recommendations, then it is safe to be out and to take part in the reopening of things in Manitoba, but we always have to be wary of this – that we still need the physical distancing, we still need the hand hygiene, and we still need people to stay home when you are ill."

He said people can give their input on the Phase Three reopening draft plan by visiting the Engage MB website.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, announced there have been no new cases of COVID-19 involving health care workers in more than a month. She said 338 health care workers and first responders have been tested for the virus in the past week.

She said since the start of the pandemic in Manitoba, there have been 26 workers who have tested positive for the virus for non-travel related reasons. She said all of them have since recovered.

There were 2,125 lab tests performed between June 12 and 14, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 54,381.