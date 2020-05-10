WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have cancelled the daily update on COVID-19 cases for Sunday.

This means Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, won’t be holding a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m.

Instead the latest COVID-19 information will be posted by the province online.

LATEST UPDATES

On Saturday, public health officials announced that no new cases of COVID-19 had been identified in Manitoba.

As of Saturday at 9:30 a.m., there were 30 active cases in the province, with 247 people being listed as recovered from COVID-19.

The province also reminded residents that the Manitoba government is lifting the one-month supply limit on prescription drugs.

Effective May 11, Manitobans who have prescriptions for long-term medications will be able to get a three-month supply at a time, if the drug is not affected by shortages.