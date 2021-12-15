Manitoba health officials make urgent plea for people to get COVID-19 vaccines ahead of holidays

Manitoba health officials are urging individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible as the holidays get closer in an attempt to stem the impact of the Omicron variant.

Dr. Brent Roussin, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, said Manitobans who are eligible need to get a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster shot.

Roussin says Manitoba has identified six cases of the Omicron variant so far in Manitoba as of Wednesday. He said if transmission continues like in other provinces, Omicron will become the dominant variant in Manitoba, and the province could see 1,000 cases per day in the new year.

“We need as many Manitobans to get that vaccine in the next two weeks, before what we know is a large amount of gathering during the holiday season, before we have widespread community transmission of Omicron, which we also know is on its way here,” Roussin said.

“So, please get that booster dose as soon as you’re eligible. It’s our best protection against Omicron or any other variant.”

Currently, all Manitobans five and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine first or second dose.

For boosters, Manitobans who are 60 years of age or older and have received their second dose on or before July 10, and all Manitobans 18 or older living in a First Nations community, should get a third dose as soon as possible.

For Manitobans under 60, the current recommendation to wait six months between the second and third dose hasn’t changed.

Dr. Joss Reimer, head of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said with the Omicron variant, it’s critical to get a booster dose before interacting with loved ones over the holidays.