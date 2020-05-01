WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS

The province announced that beginning on May 4, some non-essential businesses will be able to reopen, but Roussin noted there will continue to be strict enforcement of public health measures, even as restrictions are loosened.

"It is a broad reopening, but it is also very restrictive,” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

“The restrictions on these businesses that are opening is significant, that’s because we aren’t returning to normal.

The Manitoba legislature is also set to reconvene on Wednesday.

To date, they have been 275 cases of the virus in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.