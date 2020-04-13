WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 after the province reported no new cases on Easter Sunday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking to the public at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Sunday, the province said one probable case was determined to be a false positive, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 242. It noted eight Manitobans are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with four in intensive care.

To date, 96 people in Manitoba have recovered from the virus and four have died.

This is a developing story, more details to come.