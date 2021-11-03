Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 and vaccine update

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba health officials are set to give a COVID-19 and vaccine update on Wednesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead for the First Nations Pandemic Coordination Team, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Tuesday, Manitoba announced 127 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,303 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 63,809.

The province also reported one new death related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,249.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is at five per cent.

As for vaccination rates, 86.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 83.8 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.