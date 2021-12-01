Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 and vaccine update

WINNIPEG -

Health officials with the Manitoba government will be providing an update on the COVID-19 and vaccine situation in Manitoba on Wednesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Tuesday, Manitoba reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 – 69 unvaccinated, seven partially vaccinated and 52 fully vaccinated.

This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,418 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 67,877.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 5.2 per cent.

The province also announced four more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,319.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the province had administered more than two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story. More details to come.