Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 and vaccine update

Health officials with the Manitoba government will be providing an update on COVID-19 and vaccines on Wednesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Tuesday, the province announced COVID-19 hospitalizations were up to 729, which includes 662 active cases.

Manitoba also reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 and 637 new cases. This brings the province’s death toll 1,521 and the total number of active cases to 39,296. Since the start of the pandemic, Manitoba has reported 116,770 cases of the virus.

The five-day test positivity rate is 32.9 per cent.