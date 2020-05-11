WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba is set to give an update on Monday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. CTV Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

This announcement comes the same day Manitoba is lifting the one-month limit on prescription refills.

Beginning on Monday, Manitobans with prescriptions for long-term medications will be able to fill them as directed by the prescriber, including up to a three-month limit, as long as there isn’t a shortage of the medication.

To date, there have been 287 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, including seven deaths from the virus.

This is a developing story, more details to come.