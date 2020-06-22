WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 in the province one day after Phase Three of reopening began.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after the start of Manitoba’s third phase of economic reopening. During this phase group size limits have been increased, some travel restrictions have been loosened and restaurant capacity controls have been removed.

Manitoba also reopened non-smoking sites with VLT lounges, outdoor amusement parks and bingo halls. Though these facilities are allowed to resume operations, they will have to do so under strict guidelines mandated by the province.

To date, there have 313 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.