WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Monday regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend with 649 new cases of the disease in the province – 357 on Saturday and 292 on Sunday. This brings the total number of active cases to 4,569 and the five-day test positivity rate to 12.3 per cent.

Over the weekend, Manitoba also announced 10 additional deaths in people with COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 1,052.

The province provides new information on variants of concern from Tuesday to Saturday.

