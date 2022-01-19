Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update

Two of Manitoba’s top doctors will provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will speak during a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event.

The conference comes one day after Manitoba’s total hospitalizations related to COVID-19 hit 620 people. Of that number, 588 have active cases of COVID-19.

Manitoba also reported 48 ICU patients on Tuesday, with 46 people having active COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 1,466 deaths have been reported in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More to come.