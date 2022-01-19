Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | Canada's annual inflation rate highest since 1991

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991. The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.

Vaccine mandate: How a wrongful dismissal claim could play out

As workplaces enforce their own vaccine mandates, it remains to be seen just how many wrongful dismissal claims will be launched and whether they will stand up to legal scrutiny. CTVNews.ca speaks to lawyers about what a wrongful dismissal claim could look like.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island