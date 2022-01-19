Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update
Two of Manitoba’s top doctors will provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will speak during a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event.
The conference comes one day after Manitoba’s total hospitalizations related to COVID-19 hit 620 people. Of that number, 588 have active cases of COVID-19.
Manitoba also reported 48 ICU patients on Tuesday, with 46 people having active COVID-19.
Since the pandemic started, 1,466 deaths have been reported in Manitoba.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Snow-clogged roads leave many schools closed again Wednesday
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 11:30 EST | PM Trudeau, health minister holding COVID-19 update
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will be providing an update on the federal government's COVID-19 response this morning.
UPDATED | Canada's annual inflation rate highest since 1991
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991. The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
'Pure evil': How the pandemic has given rise to online child exploitation, livestreamed abuse
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a rise in online child exploitation, sharing of abusive material and livestreamed child sexual abuse, experts and police say.
Latest research shows Omicron infectious up to 10 days: Tam
The latest evidence does not show the Omicron variant is contagious for less time than previous versions of the virus that causes COVID-19, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Tuesday.
Attempting to curb COVID-19 through mandatory travel testing like 'trying to stop mosquitoes in the summer': expert
Attempting to curb the spread of COVID-19 through mandatory arrival testing at the border is like 'trying to stop mosquitoes in the summer,' warns one expert who says the federal rule is diverting sorely needed testing resources from provinces.
Some provinces say Omicron surge starting to ease, others warn worst is still to come
The Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be peaking in some provinces, while others say the worst is likely still to come.
BREAKING | French actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies after ski accident
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. He was 37.
Judge to rule on bail of disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard
Disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who police say faces charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement, will learn Wednesday whether he will be granted bail.
Vaccine mandate: How a wrongful dismissal claim could play out
As workplaces enforce their own vaccine mandates, it remains to be seen just how many wrongful dismissal claims will be launched and whether they will stand up to legal scrutiny. CTVNews.ca speaks to lawyers about what a wrongful dismissal claim could look like.
Regina
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada's annual inflation rate highest since 1991
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991. The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Peak of Sask. Omicron wave still 2 to 4 weeks away: Health officials
The Omicron wave in Saskatchewan is expected to peak in the next two to four weeks, according to the province’s top doctor.
-
Regina Public high schools moving online ahead of final exams as COVID-19 cases rise
The Regina Public School Division is preparing to move all of its high schools to remote learning temporarily.
Saskatoon
-
Negative rapid test not a 'green light' for those with COVID-19 symptoms, Sask. top doc says
Saskatchewan's top doctor says a negative rapid COVID-19 test result does not mean it's time to head back to work or school if you're experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.
-
Questions raised over 'thin blue line' patches worn by some Saskatoon police officers
A patch some officers have been spotted wearing is prompting some soul searching at Saskatoon Police Service.
-
The Saskatoon SPCA will no longer investigate animal abuse. It's unclear who will
As the SPCA steps away from its role in investigating cases of animal abuse and neglect, it isn't clear who will take its place.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businesses leading country in cybersecurity, expert says
Strong cybersecurity is essential to running a modern business and while many small-to-medium-sized Canadian companies are ill-equipped, there is a federally subsidized program that can help.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations reach 4,132
Ontario health officials reported that 60 more people have died due to COVID-19 as the province logged an increase in the number of people with the disease in hospital and intensive care.
-
Ontario man out $106,000 after being blindsided by twist of two scams
An Ontario man says he will likely be forced to sell his house because he was scammed out of his retirement savings.
Edmonton
-
'I respect the Premier's direction,' Madu says, facing calls to resign from all directions
Kaycee Madu still listed his job as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General on his Twitter biography Tuesday afternoon, despite being asked to "step back" a day earlier by Premier Jason Kenney.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold today, freezing rain risk returns tomorrow
Another sunny and cold day across the Edmonton region and most of the province.
-
Court to hear urgent appeal on Alberta ID policy for supervised drug-use sites
Alberta's top court will hear an urgent appeal by harm reduction advocates who want to stop a provincial policy that requires supervised drug-use clients to identify themselves.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations reach 4,132
Ontario health officials reported that 60 more people have died due to COVID-19 as the province logged an increase in the number of people with the disease in hospital and intensive care.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario health minister, chief medical officer of health provide COVID-19 update
Ontario officials will provide an update Wednesday morning on the latest COVID-19 data, which comes a day after Premier Doug Ford stated that “positive news” regarding the province’s restrictions is coming this week.
-
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert due to freezing temperatures.
Calgary
-
Oil patch getting swagger back as crude hits 7 year high
Tuesday morning the West Texas Intermediate benchmark oil price crested the $85 U.S. mark, eventually hitting $85.90.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada's annual inflation rate highest since 1991
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991. The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Council narrowly approves up to $120K for security on their private homes
Calgary City council has narrowly passed a motion that will allow each sitting member of council to be reimbursed up to $8,000 to purchase and professionally install security systems for their private residence.
Montreal
-
Quebec's health commissioner calls for overhaul of public health system
Quebec's public health system needs an overhaul, Health and Welfare commissioner Joanne Castonguay concluded in her final report released Wednesday.
-
Quebec reports 88 new deaths from COVID-19, but only eight more hospitalizations
Quebec authorities' observation Tuesday that the pace of hospitalizations is slowing is borne out by Wednesday's numbers, with a net increase of only eight hospitalizations, and a slight decrease in ICU cases. Deaths, however, remain very high.
-
Quebec’s advice on booster shots ‘doesn't make a whole lot of sense,’ public health experts say
Some public health experts are questioning Quebec’s official advice that double-vaccinated people who have just recovered from COVID-19 to get a third dose of the vaccine 'as soon as possible.'
Ottawa
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in killing of Ontario man with Hell's Angels ties
Gregory Slewidge was found dead at a property just outside Carleton Place, Ont. on Sept. 24, 2020.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada's annual inflation rate highest since 1991
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991. The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Super Saving Special: CTV News Ottawa wants to help you save money
Wednesday is the CTV News Super Saving Special. All day we will be speaking with experts about ways to save on food, clothing, heating and other essentials.
Atlantic
-
Saint John Police Force investigates early-morning shooting
A 26-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early-morning shooting in Saint John.
-
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for six-month deployment
HMCS Montreal departed Halifax this morning for a deployment to the Mediterranean and Black Sea.
-
P.E.I. tightens COVID-19 restrictions to slow spread of Omicron variant, returns to single-household gatherings
Prince Edward Island health officials will be enforcing tighter COVID-19 restrictions as a way to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations reach 4,132
Ontario health officials reported that 60 more people have died due to COVID-19 as the province logged an increase in the number of people with the disease in hospital and intensive care.
-
Expect an icy drive for evening commute in Southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and most of Southern Ontario, warning residents they might be in for a slippery evening commute home.
-
Ontario health minister, chief medical officer of health provide COVID-19 update
Ontario officials will provide an update Wednesday morning on the latest COVID-19 data, which comes a day after Premier Doug Ford stated that “positive news” regarding the province’s restrictions is coming this week.
Vancouver
-
2 Abbotsford, B.C., schools close to in-person learning over 'operational limitations'
Two more B.C. schools appear to have been impacted by COVID-19 cases in the community, forcing them to close temporarily to in-person learning.
-
Driver ejected from dump truck into creek, rescuers pull him to shore: Chilliwack RCMP
Mounties in Chilliwack are applauding the efforts of two Good Samaritans and an off-duty officer who pulled a driver from a creek after he was ejected from his vehicle late last week.
-
B.C.'s police watchdog investigating death of man in custody
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating whether the death of a man in custody was linked to police action.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria traffic disrupted, 1 arrested during old-growth logging protest
At least one protester was briefly taken into police custody and then released Wednesday morning as activists opposed to old-growth logging in British Columbia blocked traffic in Victoria.
-
Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths as health orders extended
According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, no new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Island Health over the past 24 hours.
-
'Struck him 3 times': Nanaimo RCMP looking for man after shovel attack
A woman is in shock after what she witnessed in a McDonald's parking lot in Nanaimo, B.C. on Monday.