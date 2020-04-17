WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 cases on Friday, as new health orders take effect.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Thursday, Roussin said updated public health orders are coming into effect Friday, April 17 and will continue until Friday, May 1.

Under these new orders the following restrictions are in place:

Anyone entering the province, whether from another country or province, must self isolate for 14 days;

Travel to northern Manitoba is prohibited with the following exceptions: people who live in northern or remote communities can continue to travel within the north; the delivery of goods and services can continue; and people who travel to the north for work, medical treatments or to facilitate child-custody agreements;

The updated public health orders clarify that non-critical businesses can operate and have customers pick up ordered items, as long as physical distancing measures are in place;

Farmers’ markets, garden centres and greenhouses can operate, as long as physical distancing measures are in place;

Hotels can operate as long as common areas are closed;

Campgrounds can provide accommodation for recreational vehicles that are acting as a primary residence; and

Appliance, electronic and furniture stores are excluded and should not be open to the public, except if orders are placed remotely or picked up with physical distancing measures in place.

To date, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is 250.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger.