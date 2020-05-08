WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

LATEST MANITOBA UPDATES

On Thursday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced the province will be investing $500 million in infrastructure projects, while Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman called on the province to work together with the city on a recovery plan for when the pandemic ends.

Pallister also said the health minister is expected to make an announcement on Manitoba’s prescription limits on Friday.

To date, there have been 283 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, along with seven deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.