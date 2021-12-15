Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19, vaccine update

Health officials with the Manitoba government are set to give an update on Wednesday regarding COVID-19, as well as vaccines.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon, Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. at the RBC Convention Centre. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after the province reported 164 new COVID-19 cases – 88 in fully vaccinated Manitobans, 61 in unvaccinated Manitobans, and 15 in people who received one dose of the vaccine. This brings the number of active cases in the province to 1,724 and the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 70,140.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is six per cent.

The province also reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 1,355.

To date, 83.7 per cent of all eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 78 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.