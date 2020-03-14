Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19
Published Saturday, March 14, 2020 8:00AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
CTV News will live stream this announcement and you can watch it live here.
This comes after a fourth presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced in Manitoba late Friday afternoon.
Currently in Manitoba, there has been one laboratory-confirmed case of the virus, and three presumptive cases.
This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
