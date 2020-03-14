WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

This comes after a fourth presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced in Manitoba late Friday afternoon.

Currently in Manitoba, there has been one laboratory-confirmed case of the virus, and three presumptive cases.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as more information becomes available.