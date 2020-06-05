WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are scheduled to give an update on Friday afternoon on COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Earlier in the week, the province announced four cases of the virus in Manitoba have been linked to a cluster of travel-related cases in a group of temporary foreign workers in the Southern Health Region.

Roussin said there is no concern for the public regarding this cluster, which he considers limited.

To date, there have been 298 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. The province reported two new recoveries on Thursday, bringing the total to 284.

As of now, there are seven active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Charles Lefebvre.