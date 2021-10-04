Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19

WINNIPEG -

Health officials with the Manitoba government will be providing an update on Monday on the province’s COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

As of Friday, the last day the province provided updated COVID-19 numbers, there were 712 active cases in Manitoba and 60,628 since the start of the pandemic.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate was at three per cent, while in Winnipeg it was 1.3 per cent.

The province’s death toll is at 1,211.

On Friday, Manitoba also announced a new public health order, set to take effect on Oct. 5, which creates new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.