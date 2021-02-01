WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend with 285 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba – 166 on Saturday and 119 on Sunday.

There are currently 3,503 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as 25,232 people who have recovered.

Over the final weekend of January, Manitoba also reported another six deaths related to COVID-19, which brings the province’s death toll to 829.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 7.9 per cent, with Winnipeg’s at 4.5 per cent.

To date, there have been 29,564 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.