WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

THE LATEST UPDATES

Over the weekend, CTV News Winnipeg reported that a staff member at the Fred Douglas Personal Care Home tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, there have been 253 cases of the virus in Manitoba – 143 people have recovered, 105 cases are still considered active and eight people are in hospital.

This is a developing story, more details to come.