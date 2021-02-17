WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, the co-lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Tuesday, the province announced the immunization super sites in Winnipeg and Brandon are closing until Thursday due to vaccine shortages.

Those who had appointments to get the vaccine during this time have been contacted to reschedule their immunizations, and will still receive the vaccine within the recommended period.

The province also announced it has expanded the eligibility for those who can get the vaccine, noting that any person, no matter their age, who works in COVID-19 alternative isolation accommodations can get the vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility has also been expanded to Manitobans who work in facilities that provide services insured by Manitoba Health and Seniors Care, including:

People who work at primary care clinics who were born on or before Dec. 31, 1960 ;

People who work at diagnostic laboratories born on or before Dec. 31, 1960 ;

People who work at outpatient laboratories born on or before Dec. 31, 1960;

People who work at outpatient surgical units born on or before Dec. 31, 1960; and

People who work at specialty physician clinics born on or before Dec. 31, 1960.

To date, Manitoba has administered 56,044 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 34,859 first doses and 21,185 second doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.