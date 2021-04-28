WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Wednesday regarding the province’s vaccine campaign.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, will be speaking at a teleconference at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The health officials will also be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will also live-stream this event.

On Monday, Manitoba announced it is expanding vaccine eligibility to include all adults who live or work in the Northern Health Authority.

Reimer noted there aren’t any specific jobs in this expansion, but rather it’s intended to be fully inclusive of people who regularly work in the north.

The province also expanded its community-based eligibility in Winnipeg to anyone over 18 who lives in the Seven Oaks West neighbourhood.

Eligibility was also expanded to adults who work specific jobs in this community, including those who work at Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools, as child-care providers, in food-processing facilities, at grocery or convenience stores, at gas stations, as public health inspectors or workplace safety and health officers, and anywhere that serves food.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba received 524,250 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 437,831 of which have been administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing and Danton Unger.