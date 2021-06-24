WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes as the province continues to expand eligibility for second-dose bookings.

On Wednesday, Manitoba announced that anyone who received their first dose on or before May 31 can now get their second dose. Others who are eligible include all Indigenous people 12 years of age and older, and Manitobans with certain priority health conditions.

Eligible Manitobans can book their second-dose appointment online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

To date, Manitoba has received more than 1.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, and has administered more than 1.2 million.

Provincial data shows that 71.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received their first shot, and 28.8 per cent have received their second shot.

This is a developing story. More details to come.