Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19, vaccines and Shared Health

Health officials with the Manitoba government are set to provide an update on Wednesday morning regarding COVID-19, vaccines and Shared Health.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Monika Warren, Shared Health’s provincial COVID-19 operations chief, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after Manitoba announced its first case of the Omicron variant. The province said the positive case was in a person who recently travelled from one of 10 federally advised countries, and is experiencing mild symptoms.

On Tuesday, health officials also reported 93 new cases of COVID-19, including 48 unvaccinated cases, 40 fully vaccinated cases, and five cases in people who have received one dose.

This brings the total number of active cases to 1,565 and the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 68,938.

Manitoba also announced four more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,338.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 6.4 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.