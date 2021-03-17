WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding the province’s vaccine rollout.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, the co-lead on the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

As of Wednesday morning, the vaccine eligibility in Manitoba includes those 75 years of age or older, and 55 years of age or older for First Nations people.

As of Tuesday, the province had administered nearly 110,000 vaccine doses, and had received close to 180,000 doses.

The province’s daily capacity, which measures the number of doses it could give each day, is at 18,973. Its target is to get to 20,000 doses a day by April 1.

This is a developing story. More details to come.