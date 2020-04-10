WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, are scheduled to speak to the public at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Thursday the province announced new penalties for Manitobans who violate public health orders.

CTV News Winnipeg also reported that two employees at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg have tested positive for the virus.

To date, there has been a total of 224 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, with 76 people who have recovered.

Manitobans are reminded that even though it is the Easter long weekend, people should not attend gatherings, whether they are family or faith-based.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Devon McKendrick.