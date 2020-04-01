WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be giving an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, as cases in the province surpass 100.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Shared Health’s Lanette Siragusa will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

To date, there are 103 cases of the virus in Manitoba, both probable and lab-confirmed. There has also been one death.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is telling the public it has learned that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Club Regent Casino on March 16. The Manitoba Nurses Union also believes one of the new COVID-19 cases, announced by the province on Tuesday, is a nurse at a Winnipeg hospital’s emergency department.

