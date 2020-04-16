WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to speak to the public about COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

LATEST UPDATES

On Wednesday, the City of Winnipeg announced that 674 non-permanent staff working at city-owned and operated recreation centres, arenas, pools and libraries will be temporarily laid off as of April 25.

Manitoba health officials also announced the fifth death from COVID-19 in the province, noting it was a woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region who had underlying health conditions.

To date, there are 246 cases of the virus in the province. Officials said Wednesday that 21 healthcare workers in Manitoba have tested positive for COVID-19 – seven nurses, four medical staff and 10 from various allied health and support areas.

This is a developing story, more details to come.