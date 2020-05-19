WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to speak Tuesday afternoon about the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Monday, the province announced one new case of COVID-19, following a six-day stretch without any new cases.

To date, there have been 290 cases of the virus in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.