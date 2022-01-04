Manitoba health orders, Canadian border restrictions and COVID-19 antibody treatment: The top five most-read stories of December 2021

Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for December 2021.

Manitoba's top doctor and health minister announced new orders which will include restrictions on household gatherings as the holiday season approaches.

CTV's Devon McKendrick and Michelle Gerwing report.

This story was first published on Dec. 17, 2021.

New health restrictions are now in effect in Manitoba as the province continues to deal with a surge of the Omicron variant.

CTV's Devon McKendrick reports.

This story was first published on Dec. 27, 2021.

A 73-year-old Winnipeg man who went to Pembina, N.D. Tuesday to pick up a parcel is in mandatory quarantine, despite being fully vaccinated and carrying all the information he thought was required to return to Canada.

CTV's Josh Crabb reports.

This story was first published on Dec. 2, 2021.

Manitoba recently launched a new treatment to help those who have been infected with COVID-19 and one woman now is sharing her experience.

CTV's Devon McKendrick reports.

This story was first published on Dec. 28, 2021.

As Manitoba's COVID-19 case count continues to climb, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer says new restrictions could soon be coming.

CTV’s Mason DePatie reports.

This story was first published on Dec. 24, 2021.