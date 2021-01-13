Advertisement
Manitoba Health to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
WINNIPEG -- Officials from Manitoba Health are set to update the province’s COVID-19 cases Wednesday during a 12:30 p.m. news conference at the Manitoba Legislative building.
Acting deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical officer of health and a member of Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Task Force are scheduled to speak.
Wednesday’s address comes one day after the province announced 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the first day where case numbers were below 100 since October 19, 2020. This brings Manitoba’s total number of COVID-19 cases reported to 26,540.
The province also announced Tuesday that another eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 had been reported, bringing the total to 748.
