Manitoba highway closed after serious motor vehicle collision: Mounties
A provincial highway is closed after a serious motor vehicle collision in southeast Manitoba.
According to officials, Stonewall RCMP were on scene Thursday morning of the crash on Manitoba Highway 6 in the RM of Woodlands.
Stonewall #rcmpmb are currently at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on #MBHwy6 in the RM of Woodlands. The highway is closed in both directions from #Rd323 to #Rd411. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fiKJ7vJpxP— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 25, 2024
Mounties say the highway is closed in both directions from PR 323 to PR 411.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
