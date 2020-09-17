WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement on Thursday, Sept. 17.

With the 11 new cases, Manitoba has hit the 1,500 mark since early March.

Of the new cases, one is in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, two are in the Southern Health Region, and eight cases are in the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are 293 active cases and 1,191 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently 10 people in hospital, with two of these individuals in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 16.

Roussin said out of the new cases in Winnipeg, none of them are linked to John Pritchard School.

On Wednesday, 1,403 tests were performed, bringing the total to 160,109 since early February.

This is a developing story. More details to come.