WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP believe Eric Wildman – a homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous – was spotted near Whitemouth Manitoba heading east.

On Wednesday evening, Mounties said the 2020 Chevy Equinox with license plate KGE 368 was seen driving along Highway 44, east of Whitemouth around 7 p.m.

The vehicle is believed to be driven by Wildman – the man who is a suspect in the homicide of Clifford Joseph.

RCMP warn the public not to approach Wildman if he is seen, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Wildman should call 911 immediately.

This comes after RCMP confirmed Wildman was last seen in the Lockport, Man. area driving a grey 2020 Chevy Equinox and he was heading east on Highway 44 on Tuesday.

RCMP also tweeted Wednesday that Wildman was spotted at Lowe's on Panet Road in Winnipeg on June 11. After Lowe's, he took a cab to the airport and that's where he rented the vehicle.

#rcmpmb releasing photos from June 11 of Eric Wildman at Lowe’s on Panet Rd before taking a cab to Wpg Int’l Airport where he enters the terminal & rents the 2020 Chevy Equinox. He was wearing shorts, t-shirt, white camo ball cap & surgical mask. Have info? Call 911 immediately pic.twitter.com/POMIILJMRj — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 16, 2021

RCMP said he was wearing shorts, a t-shirt, a white camo ball cap, and a surgical mask.

Joseph was reported missing on June 7 and his truck was found abandoned in a rural area off of PTH 44 East. His disappearance is being investigated by RCMP as a homicide.

Wildman is described as six-foot-two, weighing around 170 pounds, and has blue eyes.

RCMP is telling Manitobans to not approach him and that he is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him or the vehicle, they are asked to call 911.