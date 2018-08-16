The boyfriend of a Manitoba woman who suffered a serious head injury after a fall from a horse in June says she's showing major signs improvement.

Two months ago, Rebecca Fentum-Jones, 22, was unconscious in a Winnipeg hospital. Her friends and family weren’t sure if she’d ever wake up.

Now, she’s at a rehabilitation facility recovering much faster than they expected.

“She’s at the point now where she’s walking assisted on a walker,” said Richie Rodgers, Fentum-Jones’s boyfriend of three years. “She’s working with a speech therapist and physiotherapist and occupational therapist on a daily basis.”

“It's a huge relief. We kind of have to keep pinching ourselves almost and remind ourselves that we are in the early stages. While it has been a long, slow road it has all happened crazy quickly."

Fentum-Jones was out on a trail ride with a friend while volunteering at a horse rescue near St. Malo when the fall occurred.

Rodgers said she was coming out of a ditch onto a road when she fell and landed on her head.

She usually wears a helmet, but this time she wasn’t, prompting her family to speak out about the injury to encourage others to wear helmets.

Fentum-Jones spent several days in hospital with her mom, dad and Rodgers watching over her.

Parts of her skull had to be removed to alleviate pressure on her brain.

Last month Fentum-Jones opened her eyes and then started talking.

“The first time I saw her try and mouth a word was when one of her friends came into the room and said, ‘Hey Rebecca how are you?’ And she said, ‘good,’” said Rodgers. “I hadn’t seen that before and I was kind of a bit shell-shocked.”

Rodgers said Fentum-Jones doesn't remember the fall.

There's no timeline for her recovery and Rodgers said it could be a long road ahead yet.

“We have been told the brain can keep healing for up to two years and we’ve even spoke to some who have gone through similar types of injuries and say ten years down the road they’re still noticing some things.”

Right now he said everyone’s taking it one day at a time.