WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba hospital is set to temporarily close on Thursday morning in order for its staff to work at a personal care home.

Prairie Mountain Health said Grandview Health Centre will close at 8 a.m. on Nov. 26 until further notice.

It noted this temporary suspension is taking place so hospital staff can be reassigned to the Grandview Personal Care Home, where there is a COVID-19 outbreak.

The health centre’s workers will help to provide care and support to the residents and families at the personal care home.

Prairie Mountain Health said anyone in urgent or emergent situations should call 911, noting that emergency response services will still be responding to Grandview, Man., and the surrounding areas.

Anyone who makes a 911 will be taken to the closest open emergency department.

Prairie Mountain Health encourages anyone who needs health advice to call Health Links.

“PMH sincerely appreciates the efforts and understanding of our staff, physicians, our Shared Health partners and the community as we go through this temporary service transition and work to keep staff and residents safe,” it said in a statement.