Manitoba hospitals expected to shuffle dozens of patients weekly: document

A minimum of 45 patients are to be moved each week in between health regions in Manitoba to help create capacity in hospitals, according to an internal document obtained by CTV News.

The Patient Flow Targets document dated December 10, 2021, said there are to be nine moves per day for Winnipeg, and using a five-day week that totals 45 patients weekly.

“Sites are expected to meet minimum targets but welcome to exceed them,” the document reads.

The Interlake-Eastern Health Authority is also expected to move two patients per day.

In Winnipeg, the Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface, and Grace Hospitals are expected to move one patient per day, five days a week. For the Victoria, Concordia, and Seven Oaks hospitals, the minimum expectation is to move two patients per day.

According to the document, the patients being moved must be identified by 2:00 p.m. so they can be matched with a receiving site and transportation can be coordinated.

The next day, the logistics of the transfer are finalized and communication with the family happens to let them know the transfer is confirmed.

On the third day, the patient is moved which includes communication with the family again.

CTV News has reached out to Shared Health to confirm these patient transfer volumes, but has yet to hear back.

In a statement from Shared Health from Tuesday, a spokesperson said patient transfers are ongoing, with stable patients being transferred to a hospital location to meet their needs. The transfer helped free up capacity at the most acute facilities for both COVID-19 care and non-COVID care.

At a press conference on Thursday, Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon said Shared Health is making these transfers using a long-standing policy.

“Our focus is to ensure all Manitobans receive the care that they need, whether that is on a surgery unit, medicine, ICU, it’s to ensure all Manitobans, regardless of where they live in the province, are receiving care,” she said. “We want to see the patient that is waiting in terms of our delivery.

“Those decisions are being made by Shared Health to ensure all Manitobans are receiving care.”

Gordon adds she has not spoken with other provinces about accepting patients from Manitoba, a practice that took place during Manitoba’s third wave of the pandemic.