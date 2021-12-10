Manitoba Hotel Association working to stop child exploitation

The Manitoba Hotel Association is taking steps to combat child and youth exploitation.

The association has officially launched the “Keep Kids Safe” training course, which will help hotel employees recognize the signs of child exploitation if it’s occurring in hotels.

“If there’s a role that hotels can play in bringing awareness to our employees to this issue, then we want to do that,” said Scott Jocelyn, president and CEO of the organization.

The program is part of the province’s efforts to crack down on child and youth exploitation in Winnipeg and Manitoba.

The Hotel Association said in a news release that human traffickers often take advantage of the privacy and anonymity offered by hotels to exploit children and youth, and the program will help managers and employees raise effective barriers to combat exploitation.

“We’ve got stories from survivors, and they’re very, very impactful,” Jocelyn said. “So, it’s kind of helping people as you’re taking the training (and learning about) things to watch for. The Winnipeg Police Service consented to a section as well, so again, it kind of talks about what to do, what you should do.”

Jocelyn said some things employees will be taught to look for include hotel rooms where people are coming and going at all hours of the day, or rooms where the occupants don’t want daily services, such as cleaning, completed.

The training is being offered free of charge to all managers and employees working in the industry. More information can be found online.