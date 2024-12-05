Manitoba house fire leaves woman dead: RCMP

WINNIPEG
    One woman is dead following a house fire at a home in Richer, Man., on Monday.

    The RCMP was called to the fire at a home on Dawson Road around 8:30 p.m.

    When officers got to the scene, the Richer fire department was already there working to fight the flames.

    Mounties learned there was one person still inside the house. Despite efforts to save her, a 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A 14-year-old boy was able to escape the fire. He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

    The RCMP continues to investigate.

