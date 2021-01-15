WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Housing is getting the largest single annual investment in the organization’s history.

Four million dollars in security upgrades to address a significant increase in petty trespassing and break-ins.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced the investment on Friday to install new intercoms, high-resolution cameras, alarm systems and card swipe access to the buildings.

Affected properties include 11 in the Winnipeg area and one in The Pas.

“We know that these security investments certainly do play a role in increasing, whether it be trespassers or break and enters, on their premises,” said Squires.

The minister said ongoing government investments in security at Manitoba Housing properties over the last three years have resulted in a 25 per cent drop in security calls, but instances of petty trespassing has risen upwards of 80 per cent over the past five.

Some of these cases include people breaking into properties for somewhere to stay. Squires said this can result in significant damage to doors and locks.

“I can say we have seen a significant in petty trespassing that has caused concern amongst many of our residents that live in Manitoba Housing homes,” Squires said.

The upgrades are expected to be complete by March 31 of this year and will affect several hundred residents.

This new investment complements the Housing Communications Centre, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to concerns from tenants including security issues. Manitoba Housing also provides security services at some properties throughout the province, including a 23-member mobile security service.

The properties getting the security upgrades are:

-366 Qu’Appelle Ave;

-515 Elgin Ave;

-22 Strauss Drive;

-53 and 55 Stadacona Street;

-388, 400, and 412 Kennedy Street;

-356 Young Street;

-475 Sargent Avenue;

-115 Clarke Street;

-1585 Notre Dame Avenue; and

-The Pas - 203 Third Street West.