Manitoba Hydro hoping to have outages repaired by Wednesday afternoon

Manitoba Hydro crews are working to repair power outages in the southern part of the province.

As of Wednesday morning, around 650 customers remain without power. This includes customers in the Dauphin, Roblin and Ashville areas.

The Crown corporation said it’s hoping to have power restored to all customers by 3 p.m.

If your power is not back on by then, you’re asked to report the outage to Manitoba Hydro.